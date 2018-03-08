Andrew MotionBorn 26 October 1952
Andrew Motion
1952-10-26
Andrew Motion Biography (Wikipedia)
Sir Andrew Motion FRSL (born 26 October 1952) is an English poet, novelist, and biographer, who was Poet Laureate of the United Kingdom from 1999 to 2009. During the period of his laureateship, Motion founded the Poetry Archive, an online resource of poems and audio recordings of poets reading their own work. In 2012, he became President of the Campaign to Protect Rural England, taking over from Bill Bryson.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Andrew Motion Tracks
Mobile (2002)
Jocelyn Pook
Mobile (2002)
Mobile (2002)
A Little Birthday Music
Peter Maxwell Davies
A Little Birthday Music
A Little Birthday Music
