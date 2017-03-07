Rhian SamuelBorn 1944
Rhian Samuel
1944
Rhian Samuel Biography (Wikipedia)
Rhian Samuel, born in Aberdare, Wales in 1944, is a Welsh composer.
Klytemnestra for mezzo-soprano and orchestra
Rhian Samuel
Klytemnestra for mezzo-soprano and orchestra
Klytemnestra for mezzo-soprano and orchestra
Wildflower Songbook For Mezzo-Soprano And Piano
Rhian Samuel, Sholto Kynoch & Anna Stéphany
Wildflower Songbook For Mezzo-Soprano And Piano
Wildflower Songbook For Mezzo-Soprano And Piano
Composer
A Garland for Anne, 4.Four-and-a-half Dancing Men
Rhian Samuel
A Garland for Anne, 4.Four-and-a-half Dancing Men
A Garland for Anne, 4.Four-and-a-half Dancing Men
Performer
A Swift Radiant Morning For Voice And Piano
Rhian Samuel
A Swift Radiant Morning For Voice And Piano
A Swift Radiant Morning For Voice And Piano
Performer
