Mahala Rai Banda is a gypsy band based in Bucharest (Romania). The band was formed by violinist and composer Aurel Ionita, who originates from a family of Lăutari from the village of Clejani. He is related to several members of Taraf de Haïdouks. The band plays Balkan-influenced music. Instrumentation used by the band includes violins, accordions, and other brass instruments performed by musicians from Zece Prăjini. Their music includes a mixture of traditional popular music and Balkan-influenced club music (Balkan Beats). Their music is known for its blend of arrangements, traditional elements, and modern approaches.