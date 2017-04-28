London Sinfonietta Chorus
London Sinfonietta Chorus
3 Petites liturgies de la Presence Divine; no.1
Olivier Messiaen
Last played on
Es ist keine Spur (Der Silbersee - Act 3 finale)
Kurt Weill
Last played on
The Ice break - opera in 3 acts
Michael Tippett
Last played on
A.M.D.G. - O Deus, ego amo te
Benjamin Britten
Conductor
Last played on
Requiem Aeternam
Children Form Little Missenden School, London Sinfonietta, John Tavener, David Atherton & London Sinfonietta Chorus
Performer
Last played on
Celtic Requiem
John Tavener
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2008: Prom 56
Royal Albert Hall
2008-08-27T07:24:30
27
Aug
2008
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2001: Prom 41
Royal Albert Hall
2001-08-20T07:24:30
20
Aug
2001
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1996: Prom 03
Royal Albert Hall
1996-07-21T07:24:30
21
Jul
1996
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1990: Prom 04
Royal Albert Hall
1990-07-23T07:24:30
23
Jul
1990
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1976: Prom 24
Round House, The
1976-08-09T07:24:30
9
Aug
1976
Round House, The
