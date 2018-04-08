Christoph SperingBorn 23 June 1959
Christoph Spering (23 June 1959 in Simmern) is a German conductor of classical music, especially church music. He founded in 1985 the choir Chorus Musicus Köln and in 1988 the orchestra Das Neue Orchester (The new orchestra).
Cantata no. 7 BWV.7 (Christ, unser Herr, zum Jordan kam)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Cantata no. 7 BWV.7 (Christ, unser Herr, zum Jordan kam)
Cantata no. 7 BWV.7 (Christ, unser Herr, zum Jordan kam)
Requiem Op.148 - Requiem aeternam
Robert Schumann
Requiem Op.148 - Requiem aeternam
Requiem Op.148 - Requiem aeternam
Les deux journées; Act 2, finale - 'Allons sans tarder d'avantage'
Luigi Cherubini
Les deux journées; Act 2, finale - 'Allons sans tarder d'avantage'
Les deux journées; Act 2, finale - 'Allons sans tarder d'avantage'
Overture mit Konzertschluss from Iphigenie en Aulide
Christoph Willibald Gluck
Overture mit Konzertschluss from Iphigenie en Aulide
Overture mit Konzertschluss from Iphigenie en Aulide
Christus am Olberge (The Mount of Olives)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Christus am Olberge (The Mount of Olives)
Christus am Olberge (The Mount of Olives)
Choir
