CymandeFormed 1971. Disbanded 1974
Cymande
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p038t23g.jpg
1971
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/21c5fb53-6fbc-4080-989a-b26d4540f4fd
Cymande Biography (Wikipedia)
Cymande (See-man-day) was a British funk group that released several albums in the early 1970s and reunited in 2014 with a European tour and a new album released in 2015. The group was formed by Steve Scipio and Patrick Patterson in 1971 in London, England, along with musicians from Guyana, Jamaica and Saint Vincent. The name Cymande is derived from a calypso word for dove, symbolising peace and love.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Cymande Tracks
Sort by
Bra
Cymande
Bra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p038t23g.jpglink
Bra
Last played on
Brothers On The Slide
Cymande
Brothers On The Slide
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p038t23g.jpglink
Brothers On The Slide
Last played on
For Baby Ooh (Ashley Beedle Re-Edit)
Cymande
For Baby Ooh (Ashley Beedle Re-Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p038t23g.jpglink
For Baby Ooh (Ashley Beedle Re-Edit)
Last played on
The Message
Cymande
The Message
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p038t23g.jpglink
The Message
Last played on
Getting It Back
Cymande
Getting It Back
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05lk7nh.jpglink
Getting It Back
Last played on
Dove
Cymande
Dove
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p038t23g.jpglink
Changes
Cymande
Changes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p038t23g.jpglink
Changes
Last played on
Genevieve
Cymande
Genevieve
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p038t23g.jpglink
Genevieve
Last played on
Willy's Headache
Cymande
Willy's Headache
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p038t23g.jpglink
Willy's Headache
Last played on
Cymande Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist