Tim SousterBorn 29 January 1943. Died 1 March 1994
Tim Souster
1943-01-29
Tim Souster Biography (Wikipedia)
Tim Souster (29 January 1943 – 1 March 1994) was a British composer and writer on music, best known for his electronic music output (Jack 1994).
Tim Souster Tracks
Journey of the Sorcerer
Tim Souster
Journey of the Sorcerer
Journey of the Sorcerer
Last played on
Theme from Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy (feat. Tim Souster)
Bernie Leadon
Theme from Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy (feat. Tim Souster)
Theme from Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy (feat. Tim Souster)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1969: Prom 30
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ex2fxj
Royal Albert Hall
1969-08-21T07:41:59
21
Aug
1969
Proms 1969: Prom 30
Royal Albert Hall
