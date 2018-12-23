Margie JosephBorn 19 August 1950
Margie Joseph
1950-08-19
Margie Joseph Biography (Wikipedia)
Margaret Marie "Margie" Joseph (born August 19, 1950) is an American R&B, soul and gospel singer. Her greatest success came in the 1970s with a duet with Blue Magic on "What's Come Over Me" and her versions of Paul McCartney's "My Love" and The Supremes' "Stop! In the Name of Love".
Margie Joseph Tracks
Christmas Gift
Margie Joseph
Christmas Gift
Christmas Gift
One More Chance
Margie Joseph
One More Chance
One More Chance
Your Sweet Lovin
Margie Joseph
Your Sweet Lovin
Your Sweet Lovin
I Can't Move No Mountains
Margie Joseph
I Can't Move No Mountains
Is It Gonna Be Me And You
Margie Joseph
Is It Gonna Be Me And You
Is It Gonna Be Me And You
Come On Back To Me Lover
Margie Joseph
Come On Back To Me Lover
Come On Back To Me Lover
Let's Stay Together
Margie Joseph
Let's Stay Together
Let's Stay Together
Sweeter Tomorrow
Margie Joseph
Sweeter Tomorrow
Sweeter Tomorrow
Love Takes Tears
Margie Joseph
Love Takes Tears
Love Takes Tears
What You Gonna Do (When Your Love Is Gone)
Margie Joseph
What You Gonna Do (When Your Love Is Gone)
To Know You Is To Love You
Margie Joseph
To Know You Is To Love You
After All This Time
Margie Joseph
After All This Time
After All This Time
Come With Me
Margie Joseph
Come With Me
Come With Me
Touch Your Woman
Margie Joseph
Touch Your Woman
Touch Your Woman
Please Don't Stop Loving Me
Margie Joseph
Please Don't Stop Loving Me
You Better Know It
Margie Joseph
You Better Know It
You Better Know It
It's Growing
Margie Joseph
It's Growing
It's Growing
Stop In The Name Of Love
Margie Joseph
Stop In The Name Of Love
Let's Go Somewhere and Love
Margie Joseph
Let's Go Somewhere and Love
Let's Go Somewhere and Love
