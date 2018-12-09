John David Anderson (born December 13, 1954 in Apopka, Florida) is an American country musician with a successful career that has lasted more than 30 years. Starting in 1977 with the release of his first single, "I've Got a Feelin' (Somebody's Been Stealin')", Anderson has charted more than 40 singles on the Billboard country music charts, including five number ones: "Wild and Blue", "Swingin'", "Black Sheep", "Straight Tequila Night", and "Money in the Bank". He has also recorded 22 studio albums on several labels. His newest album, Goldmine, was released on May 26, 2015, on the Bayou Boys Music label.

Anderson was inducted to the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame on October 5, 2014.