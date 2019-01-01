Rikk AgnewBorn 9 December 1958
Richard Francis "Rikk" Agnew, Jr. (born December 9, 1958) is an American singer, songwriter, composer, multi-instrumentalist, record producer, and visual artist.
Agnew's music career spans more than 30 years. He has previously been a member of some of the most influential bands of the Orange County hardcore punk genre, as well as the highly influential deathrock band Christian Death. During his years with the Adolescents, Agnew became known as one of the best guitarists in the Southern California hardcore punk scene.
Agnew has also pursued a solo career and released his debut album, All by Myself, in 1982. He later released Emotional Vomit in 1990 and Turtle in 1992.
