MonacoFormed 1995. Disbanded 2000
Monaco
1995
Monaco Biography (Wikipedia)
Monaco was a side project of New Order bassist Peter Hook. Together with David Potts, the only remaining member of Revenge, the band was formed in 1995. The group is best known for the 1997 single "What Do You Want From Me?" and the album from which it was taken, Music for Pleasure, which sold over half a million copies.[citation needed] Hook and Potts currently perform together in Peter Hook and The Light.
What Do You Want From Me
Monaco
What Do You Want From Me
What Do You Want From Me
What Do You Want?
Monaco
What Do You Want?
What Do You Want?
