Jim Douglas (born Robert James Elliot Douglas, 13 May 1942) is a Scottish jazz guitarist, banjoist and author born in Gifford, East Lothian, Scotland. He is best known for his work with the Alex Welsh band, which saw him playing with musicians such as Henry 'Red' Allen, Earl Hines and Ruby Braff. His membership of the band ran from 1962 until the group disbanded in 1981.

Years later, Douglas wrote and self-published a semi-autobiographical book, Tunes, Tours and Travel-itis: Eighteen years of Facts, Faces and Fun with the Alex Welsh Band. In Travel-itis, Douglas cites several humorous encounters with legends of the business, as well as recounting the band's many strange and bizarre misadventures. The book went on sale in October 2013 and sold several hundred copies, receiving largely positive reviews for its easy, conversational delivery and humour.