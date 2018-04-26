John Bruce YehBorn 23 May 1957
John Bruce Yeh
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1957-05-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/21b9cc7b-ce3e-495e-be56-f8dcebe6add9
John Bruce Yeh Biography (Wikipedia)
John Bruce Yeh (born 1957) is an American clarinetist. He has been the assistant principal clarinetist and E-flat clarinetist of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra since 1977. Yeh is the founder and director of the chamber ensemble, Chicago Pro Musica, whose first recording, Stravinsky's L'Histoire du soldat, won the 1985 Grammy Award for the Best New Classical Artist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
John Bruce Yeh Tracks
Sort by
Colors: III. Green
James M. Stephenson
Colors: III. Green
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Colors: III. Green
Last played on
Minatures for clarinet & string quartet: IV. A piacere
Vivian Fung
Minatures for clarinet & string quartet: IV. A piacere
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Minatures for clarinet & string quartet: IV. A piacere
Last played on
Back to artist