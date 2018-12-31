Barbara HendricksBorn 20 November 1948
Barbara Hendricks
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p0588yhk.jpg
1948-11-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/21b3c493-68fd-4d56-bd93-bed911d21de5
Barbara Hendricks Biography (Wikipedia)
Barbara Hendricks (born November 20, 1948) is an American operatic soprano and concert singer. Hendricks has lived in Europe since 1977, and in Switzerland in Basel since 1985. She is a citizen of Sweden following her marriage to a Swedish citizen.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Barbara Hendricks Tracks
Sort by
Has Anyone Seen Joe? (Blue Monday)
George Gershwin
Has Anyone Seen Joe? (Blue Monday)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgyg.jpglink
Has Anyone Seen Joe? (Blue Monday)
Last played on
I Stood on the River of Jordan
Trad.
I Stood on the River of Jordan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0588yhk.jpglink
I Stood on the River of Jordan
Last played on
Chanson Perpetuelle (Op.37) vers. for voice and piano quintet
Ernest Chausson
Chanson Perpetuelle (Op.37) vers. for voice and piano quintet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br46y.jpglink
Chanson Perpetuelle (Op.37) vers. for voice and piano quintet
Last played on
Mi chiamano Mimi (La bohème)
Giacomo Puccini
Mi chiamano Mimi (La bohème)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06thl75.jpglink
Mi chiamano Mimi (La bohème)
Last played on
Der Hirt auf dem Felsen, D965
Franz Schubert
Der Hirt auf dem Felsen, D965
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Der Hirt auf dem Felsen, D965
Last played on
Plaisir D'amour
Jean‐Paul‐Égide Martini
Plaisir D'amour
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0588yhk.jpglink
Plaisir D'amour
Last played on
Seven Songs
Johannes Brahms
Seven Songs
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Seven Songs
Last played on
Bei Männern, welche Liebe fühlen (The Magic Flute)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Bei Männern, welche Liebe fühlen (The Magic Flute)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Bei Männern, welche Liebe fühlen (The Magic Flute)
Last played on
Die Forelle; Nacht und Träume; Der Musensohn
Franz Schubert
Die Forelle; Nacht und Träume; Der Musensohn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Die Forelle; Nacht und Träume; Der Musensohn
Last played on
There is a balm in Gilead
Traditional
There is a balm in Gilead
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0588yhk.jpglink
There is a balm in Gilead
Last played on
Mörike-Lieder, Volume 1: No. 12, Verborgenheit "Lass, o Welt, o lass" (Mäs
Hugo Wolf
Mörike-Lieder, Volume 1: No. 12, Verborgenheit "Lass, o Welt, o lass" (Mäs
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br176.jpglink
Mörike-Lieder, Volume 1: No. 12, Verborgenheit "Lass, o Welt, o lass" (Mäs
Last played on
Ch'io mi scordi di te?, K 505
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Ch'io mi scordi di te?, K 505
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Ch'io mi scordi di te?, K 505
Last played on
Der Rosenkavalier, Act III (excerpt)
Richard Strauss
Der Rosenkavalier, Act III (excerpt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Der Rosenkavalier, Act III (excerpt)
Last played on
L'infedelta delusa, Act 1: Bella sera
Joseph Haydn
L'infedelta delusa, Act 1: Bella sera
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkby.jpglink
L'infedelta delusa, Act 1: Bella sera
Last played on
Steal Away
Trad.
Steal Away
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0588yhk.jpglink
Steal Away
Choir
Last played on
My God is so High
Traditional
My God is so High
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0588yhk.jpglink
My God is so High
Choir
Last played on
I'm Late
Barbara Hendricks
I'm Late
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0588yhk.jpglink
I'm Late
Last played on
Whistle While You Work (Snow White)
Frank Churchill
Whistle While You Work (Snow White)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0588yhk.jpglink
Whistle While You Work (Snow White)
Last played on
La Bonne Chanson (Op.61) arr. for voice, piano & string quartet
Gabriel Fauré
La Bonne Chanson (Op.61) arr. for voice, piano & string quartet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br152.jpglink
La Bonne Chanson (Op.61) arr. for voice, piano & string quartet
Last played on
There's a Man Goin' Round
Trad.
There's a Man Goin' Round
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0588yhk.jpglink
There's a Man Goin' Round
Choir
Last played on
L' Infedelta Delusa - Burletta Per Musica H.28.5 - Act 1, Sc 14 O piglia questa
Joseph Haydn
L' Infedelta Delusa - Burletta Per Musica H.28.5 - Act 1, Sc 14 O piglia questa
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkby.jpglink
L' Infedelta Delusa - Burletta Per Musica H.28.5 - Act 1, Sc 14 O piglia questa
Orchestra
Last played on
L'Infedelta Delusa (Act 1, Sc 6) - Che imbroglio e questo!
Joseph Haydn
L'Infedelta Delusa (Act 1, Sc 6) - Che imbroglio e questo!
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkby.jpglink
L'Infedelta Delusa (Act 1, Sc 6) - Che imbroglio e questo!
Orchestra
Last played on
Die Rosenkavalier: Act II (Exract)
Richard Strauss
Die Rosenkavalier: Act II (Exract)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Die Rosenkavalier: Act II (Exract)
Last played on
Der Musensohn, D 764
Franz Schubert
Der Musensohn, D 764
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Der Musensohn, D 764
Last played on
Exsultate, jubilate, K 165
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Exsultate, jubilate, K 165
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Exsultate, jubilate, K 165
Last played on
Schlummert ein (Cantata No.82: Ich habe genug)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Schlummert ein (Cantata No.82: Ich habe genug)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Schlummert ein (Cantata No.82: Ich habe genug)
Last played on
Steal Away
Trad Spiritual, Barbara Hendricks & Moses Hogan Chorale
Steal Away
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0588yhk.jpglink
Steal Away
Composer
Last played on
Bachiana Brasilerias No 5 - Aria
Heitor Villa‐Lobos
Bachiana Brasilerias No 5 - Aria
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc9.jpglink
Bachiana Brasilerias No 5 - Aria
Last played on
Marie Theres! Hab mirs gelobt (Der Rosenkavalier)
Richard Strauss
Marie Theres! Hab mirs gelobt (Der Rosenkavalier)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Marie Theres! Hab mirs gelobt (Der Rosenkavalier)
Last played on
L'invitation au voyage
Henri Duparc
L'invitation au voyage
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtbp.jpglink
L'invitation au voyage
Orchestra
Last played on
Symphony no.2, 'Resurrection' - v. Im Tempo des Scherzo
Gustav Mahler
Symphony no.2, 'Resurrection' - v. Im Tempo des Scherzo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhv6.jpglink
Symphony no.2, 'Resurrection' - v. Im Tempo des Scherzo
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1998: Prom 27
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ejvzc8
Royal Albert Hall
1998-08-07T07:15:12
7
Aug
1998
Proms 1998: Prom 27
Royal Albert Hall
Barbara Hendricks Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist