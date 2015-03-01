Bryan Davies (born in 4 July 1944, Manchester) is a British-born Australian pop music singer and entertainer. He appeared on 1960s TV pop shows, Sing! Sing! Sing! and Bandstand. From March 1962, at age 17, he became the youngest person in Australia to host their own TV show, The Bryan Davies Show. The singer issued two albums, On My Way (1965) and Together by Myself (1968). His most popular singles were, "Dream Girl" (July 1961) and "Five Foot Two Eyes of Blue" (October), which both reached the top 4 on the Sydney charts.