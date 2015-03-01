Bryan Davies60s Australian pop singer. Born 4 July 1944
Bryan Davies
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1944-07-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/21ae8f75-d62f-40d5-aefb-e1f2664cb54f
Bryan Davies Biography (Wikipedia)
Bryan Davies (born in 4 July 1944, Manchester) is a British-born Australian pop music singer and entertainer. He appeared on 1960s TV pop shows, Sing! Sing! Sing! and Bandstand. From March 1962, at age 17, he became the youngest person in Australia to host their own TV show, The Bryan Davies Show. The singer issued two albums, On My Way (1965) and Together by Myself (1968). His most popular singles were, "Dream Girl" (July 1961) and "Five Foot Two Eyes of Blue" (October), which both reached the top 4 on the Sydney charts.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bryan Davies Tracks
Sort by
Medley
Chris Hazell
Medley
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgdf.jpglink
Medley
Last played on
Bryan Davies Links
Back to artist