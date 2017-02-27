Cameron AveryBorn 23 April 1988
1988-04-23
Cameron Avery Biography (Wikipedia)
Cameron Avery (born 21 April 1988) is an Australian multi-instrumentalist, musician, singer and songwriter. He is best known as a member of the bands Pond and Tame Impala, and as the frontman for The Growl.
Cameron Avery Tracks
Wasted On Fidelity
Wasted On Fidelity
Wasted On Fidelity
