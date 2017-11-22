The Mojo Men1960s American rock band. Formed 1965. Disbanded 1969
The Mojo Men
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1965
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/21acd12f-806d-44e6-bde1-6393ff33c487
The Mojo Men Biography (Wikipedia)
The Mojo Men was an American rock band based in San Francisco. Formed in 1965, the group underwent several name and personnel changes until their 1969 breakup. Their highest-charting Billboard Hot 100 single was a cover of Buffalo Springfield's "Sit Down, I Think I Love You", which peaked at number 36 in 1967.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Mojo Men Tracks
Sort by
Sit Down I Think I Love You
The Mojo Men
Sit Down I Think I Love You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sit Down I Think I Love You
Last played on
Give Me One More Chance
The Mojo Men
Give Me One More Chance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Give Me One More Chance
Last played on
Not Too Old To Start Cryin'
The Mojo Men
Not Too Old To Start Cryin'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When You're In Love
The Mojo Men
When You're In Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When You're In Love
Last played on
She's My Baby
The Mojo Men
She's My Baby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
She's My Baby
Last played on
The Mojo Men Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist