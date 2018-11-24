Lee Fields Biography (Wikipedia)
Elmer "Lee" Fields (born 1951 in North Carolina, United States) is an American soul singer, sometimes nicknamed "Little JB" for his physical and vocal resemblance with James Brown. He has worked with Kool and the Gang, Hip Huggers, O.V. Wright, Darrell Banks, and Little Royal. Fields has also worked with such legends such as B.B. King, Clarence Carter, Dr. John, Tyrone Davis, Johnny Taylor, Denise LaSalle, Bobby Blue Bland, Betty Wright, The Manhattans, Little Milton and Bobby Womack. He recorded his first single in 1969 and is still active. His recent work is with The Expressions, including the albums Faithful Man (2012) and Special Night (2017).
In 2014, he provided additional vocals for the James Brown biographical movie, Get On Up.
- Funk & Soul Years - 1998https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p033mtbb.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p033mtbb.jpg2015-09-26T17:15:00.000ZCraig takes you back to 1998 in the Funk & Soul Years, with tracks from Fatboy Slim, Sugarman Three and Lee Fields.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p033mtdp
