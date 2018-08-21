Zomby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br3m1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/21a6751e-887e-4eae-9989-de45d452feb6
Zomby Biography (Wikipedia)
Zomby is a British electronic musician who began releasing music in 2007. He has released music on several labels, including Hyperdub, Werk Discs, and 4AD. Zomby's influences include jungle music and Wiley's eskibeat sound.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Zomby Tracks
Sort by
Spliff Dub (Rustie Remix)
Zomby
Spliff Dub (Rustie Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3m1.jpglink
Spliff Dub (Rustie Remix)
Last played on
Things Fall Apart
Zomby
Things Fall Apart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3m1.jpglink
Things Fall Apart
Waterfall Of Ice
Zomby
Waterfall Of Ice
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3m1.jpglink
Waterfall Of Ice
Solar Ashes
Zomby
Solar Ashes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3m1.jpglink
Solar Ashes
Ice Lake
Zomby
Ice Lake
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3m1.jpglink
Ice Lake
Thaw
Zomby
Thaw
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3m1.jpglink
Thaw
Labyrinth
Zomby
Labyrinth
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3m1.jpglink
Labyrinth
The Lie
Zomby
The Lie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3m1.jpglink
The Lie
Last played on
Horizon
Zomby
Horizon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3m1.jpglink
Horizon
Last played on
ZPRITE
Zomby
ZPRITE
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3m1.jpglink
ZPRITE
Last played on
GASP!
Zomby
GASP!
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3m1.jpglink
GASP!
Last played on
ZKITTLEZ
Zomby
ZKITTLEZ
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3m1.jpglink
ZKITTLEZ
Last played on
Her
Zomby
Her
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3m1.jpglink
Her
Last played on
Horrid
Zomby
Horrid
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3m1.jpglink
Horrid
Last played on
I
Zomby
I
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3m1.jpglink
I
Last played on
With Love
Zomby
With Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3m1.jpglink
With Love
Last played on
Step 2001
Wiley
Step 2001
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04hhv6l.jpglink
Step 2001
Last played on
Overdose
Zomby
Overdose
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3m1.jpglink
Overdose
Last played on
Freeze
Zomby
Freeze
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3m1.jpglink
Freeze
Last played on
Burst
Zomby
Burst
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3m1.jpglink
Burst
Last played on
A Devil Lay Here
Zomby
A Devil Lay Here
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3m1.jpglink
A Devil Lay Here
Last played on
Sweetz
Zomby
Sweetz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3m1.jpglink
Sweetz
Last played on
Playlists featuring Zomby
Zomby Links
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist