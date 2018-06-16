Kid 'n Play is an American hip-hop duo from New York City that was popular in the late 1980s and early 1990s. The duo was composed of Christopher Reid ("Kid") (born April 5, 1964) and Christopher Martin ("Play") (born July 10, 1962) working alongside their DJ, Mark "DJ Wiz" Eastmond. Besides their successful musical careers, they are also notable for branching out into acting.