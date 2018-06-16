Kid ’n PlayFormed 1987. Disbanded 1995
Kid ’n Play
1987
Kid ’n Play Biography (Wikipedia)
Kid 'n Play is an American hip-hop duo from New York City that was popular in the late 1980s and early 1990s. The duo was composed of Christopher Reid ("Kid") (born April 5, 1964) and Christopher Martin ("Play") (born July 10, 1962) working alongside their DJ, Mark "DJ Wiz" Eastmond. Besides their successful musical careers, they are also notable for branching out into acting.
Kid 'n Play Tracks
Last Night
Kid ’n Play
Last Night
Last Night
Last played on
Rollin' With Kid 'N' Play
Kid ’n Play
Rollin' With Kid 'N' Play
Rollin' With Kid 'N' Play
Last played on
Gittin' Funky
Kid ’n Play
Gittin' Funky
Gittin' Funky
Last played on
Down That DJ
Kid ’n Play
Down That DJ
Down That DJ
Last played on
2 Hype
Kid ’n Play
2 Hype
2 Hype
Last played on
Do This My Way
Kid ’n Play
Do This My Way
Do This My Way
Last played on
