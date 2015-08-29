Ronnie DoveCountry artist. Born 7 September 1935
Ronnie Dove
1935-09-07
Ronnie Dove Biography
Ronald Eugene Dove (born September 7, 1935) is an American pop and country musician who had a string of hit pop records in the mid to late 1960s and several country chart records in the 70s and 80s.
Ronnie Dove Tracks
WALKIN' MY BABY BACK HOME
Right Or Wrong
Kiss Away
