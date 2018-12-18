Andrew CarterComposer. Born 1939
Andrew Carter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1939
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2199c052-432b-4bea-9dc9-a1d4781e4dc6
Andrew Carter Biography (Wikipedia)
Andrew Carter (born 1939) is an English composer, conductor and arranger.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Andrew Carter Tracks
Sort by
Marys Magnificat
Andrew Carter
Marys Magnificat
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d9j59.jpglink
Marys Magnificat
Last played on
The Twelve Days of Christmas
Trad.
The Twelve Days of Christmas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04r952p.jpglink
The Twelve Days of Christmas
Last played on
Twelve days of Christmas
Andrew Carter
Twelve days of Christmas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02trxrz.jpglink
Twelve days of Christmas
Conductor
Last played on
3 pieces by Peter Warlock: Lullaby my Jesus; A Cornish Christmas Carol; Benedicamus Domino
Peter Warlock
3 pieces by Peter Warlock: Lullaby my Jesus; A Cornish Christmas Carol; Benedicamus Domino
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br456.jpglink
3 pieces by Peter Warlock: Lullaby my Jesus; A Cornish Christmas Carol; Benedicamus Domino
Last played on
The Lord of the dance (I danced in the morning) - trad., arr. for chorus
Andrew Carter
The Lord of the dance (I danced in the morning) - trad., arr. for chorus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s42bp.jpglink
The Lord of the dance (I danced in the morning) - trad., arr. for chorus
Last played on
I wonder as I wander
Andrew Carter
I wonder as I wander
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I wonder as I wander
Last played on
The Magi
Andrew Carter
The Magi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Magi
Last played on
Andrew Carter Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist