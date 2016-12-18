Gene AustinBorn 24 June 1900. Died 24 January 1972
Gene Austin
1900-06-24
Gene Austin (June 24, 1900 – January 24, 1972) was an American singer and songwriter, one of the first "crooners". His 1920s compositions "When My Sugar Walks Down the Street" and "The Lonesome Road" became pop and jazz standards.
Gene Austin Tracks
A garden in the rain
Gene Austin
A garden in the rain
A garden in the rain
My Blue Heaven
Gene Austin
My Blue Heaven
My Blue Heaven
Bye bye blackbird
Gene Austin
Bye bye blackbird
Bye bye blackbird
Lonesome Road
Gene Austin
Lonesome Road
Lonesome Road
Ramona
Gene Austin
Ramona
Ramona
Girl of my Dreams
Gene Austin
Girl of my Dreams
Girl of my Dreams
Tonight You Belong To Me
Gene Austin
Tonight You Belong To Me
Tonight You Belong To Me
Five Foot Two, Eyes of Blue
Gene Austin
Five Foot Two, Eyes of Blue
Five Foot Two, Eyes of Blue
Yes Sir That's My Baby
Gene Austin
Yes Sir That's My Baby
Yes Sir That's My Baby
You're driving me crazy
Gene Austin
You're driving me crazy
You're driving me crazy
Please don't talk about me
Gene Austin
Please don't talk about me
Please don't talk about me
Behind The Clouds
Gene Austin
Behind The Clouds
Behind The Clouds
