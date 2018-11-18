Charlie FeathersBorn 12 June 1932. Died 29 August 1998
Charlie Feathers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1932-06-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2189f0ca-a063-4c33-8f48-1dd12c6ef6b6
Charlie Feathers Biography (Wikipedia)
Charles Arthur Feathers (June 12, 1932 – August 29, 1998) was an American country music and rockabilly musician.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Charlie Feathers Tracks
Sort by
Can't Hardly Stand It
Charlie Feathers
Can't Hardly Stand It
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Can't Hardly Stand It
Last played on
Tear It Up
Charlie Feathers
Tear It Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tear It Up
Last played on
Peepin' Eyes
Charlie Feathers
Peepin' Eyes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Peepin' Eyes
Last played on
Good Rockin' Tonight (Live at the Rainbow Theatre, 30 April 1977)
Charlie Feathers
Good Rockin' Tonight (Live at the Rainbow Theatre, 30 April 1977)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Peepin' Eyes (Live at the Rainbow Theatre, 30 April 1977)
Charlie Feathers
Peepin' Eyes (Live at the Rainbow Theatre, 30 April 1977)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Forgot To Remember To Forget (Live at the Rainbow Theatre, 30 April 1977)
Charlie Feathers
I Forgot To Remember To Forget (Live at the Rainbow Theatre, 30 April 1977)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tongue Tied Jill (Live at the Rainbow Theatre, 30 April 1977)
Charlie Feathers
Tongue Tied Jill (Live at the Rainbow Theatre, 30 April 1977)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
One Hand Loose (Live at the Rainbow Theatre, 30 April 1977)
Charlie Feathers
One Hand Loose (Live at the Rainbow Theatre, 30 April 1977)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Everybody's Lovin' My Baby (Live at the Rainbow Theatre, 30 April 1977)
Charlie Feathers
Everybody's Lovin' My Baby (Live at the Rainbow Theatre, 30 April 1977)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wild Wild Party
Charlie Feathers
Wild Wild Party
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wild Wild Party
Last played on
One Hand Loose (alt)
Charlie Feathers
One Hand Loose (alt)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
One Hand Loose (alt)
Last played on
Defrost Your Heart
Charlie Feathers
Defrost Your Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Defrost Your Heart
Last played on
Too Much Alike - BBC Session 03/05/1977
Charlie Feathers
Too Much Alike - BBC Session 03/05/1977
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Too Much Alike - BBC Session 03/05/1977
Last played on
Bottle To The Baby - BBC Session 03/05/1977
Charlie Feathers
Bottle To The Baby - BBC Session 03/05/1977
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bottle To The Baby - BBC Session 03/05/1977
Last played on
Bottle to the baby (BBC session)
Charlie Feathers
Bottle to the baby (BBC session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nobody's Woman
Charlie Feathers
Nobody's Woman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nobody's Woman
Folsom prison blues
Charlie Feathers
Folsom prison blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Folsom prison blues
In The Pines
Charlie Feathers
In The Pines
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In The Pines
Last played on
BOTTLE TO THE BABY
Charlie Feathers
BOTTLE TO THE BABY
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
BOTTLE TO THE BABY
Last played on
Get With It
Charlie Feathers
Get With It
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Get With It
Last played on
THAT CERTAIN FEMALE
Charlie Feathers
THAT CERTAIN FEMALE
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
THAT CERTAIN FEMALE
Last played on
One Hand Loose
Jerry Huffman, Charlie Feathers, Charlie Feathers, Jimmy Swords & Jody Chastain
One Hand Loose
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
One Hand Loose
Composer
Last played on
Tongue Tied Jill
Charlie Feathers
Tongue Tied Jill
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tongue Tied Jill
Last played on
A Man In Love
Charlie Feathers
A Man In Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Man In Love
Last played on
Love Never Treated Me Right
Charlie Feathers
Love Never Treated Me Right
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Never Treated Me Right
Last played on
I Forgot To Remember To Forget
Charlie Feathers
I Forgot To Remember To Forget
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Forgot To Remember To Forget
Last played on
Charlie Feathers Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist