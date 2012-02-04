DJ Scotch Egg
DJ Scotch Egg (born Shigeru Ishihara) is a Japanese producer of chiptune/gabba music based in Berlin, Germany.
He has released music on the Wrong Music label, Adaadat and was signed to Load Records after Lightning Bolt was impressed by his music.). A new album entitled Scotch Hausen was released in Spring 2007.
Contributions with other artists include Ove-Naxx, Hrvatski (Keith Fullerton Whitman), Mike Paradinas, Duracell, Bong-Ra, The Pipettes and The Go! Team.[citation needed]
Shige has recorded improvised music collaboratively with Ashley Marlowe and Sam Dook under the moniker Same Things.[citation needed] Two tracks have so far been released through Junior Aspirin Records.
