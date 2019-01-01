Louis NiedermeyerBorn 27 April 1802. Died 14 March 1861
Louis Niedermeyer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1802-04-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/21881833-63ff-4668-b632-ac03ef7f489b
Louis Niedermeyer Biography (Wikipedia)
Abraham Louis Niedermeyer (27 April 1802 – 14 March 1861) was a composer chiefly of church music but also of a few operas, and a teacher who took over the École Choron, duly renamed École Niedermeyer, a school for the study and practice of church music, where several eminent French musicians studied including Gabriel Fauré and André Messager.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Louis Niedermeyer Tracks
Sort by
Louis Niedermeyer Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist