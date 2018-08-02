Alison Hargan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/21866df0-c74f-4591-a0c8-772b005e80ce
Alison Hargan Tracks
Sort by
Mass (Op. 86) in C major
Ludwig van Beethoven
Mass (Op. 86) in C major
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Mass (Op. 86) in C major
Choir
Last played on
The Apostles Op.49 - concluding pages of The Ascension
Edward Elgar
The Apostles Op.49 - concluding pages of The Ascension
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
The Apostles Op.49 - concluding pages of The Ascension
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1988: Prom 12
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e254fx
Royal Albert Hall
1988-07-31T07:14:22
31
Jul
1988
Proms 1988: Prom 12
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1986: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 1986
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewrp6q
Royal Albert Hall
1986-07-18T07:14:22
18
Jul
1986
Proms 1986: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 1986
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1985: Prom 05
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/exrj5v
Royal Albert Hall
1985-07-22T07:14:22
22
Jul
1985
Proms 1985: Prom 05
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1984: Prom 06
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eh4rzc
Royal Albert Hall
1984-07-24T07:14:22
24
Jul
1984
Proms 1984: Prom 06
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1980: Prom 45
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eggfxj
Royal Albert Hall
1980-09-02T07:14:22
2
Sep
1980
Proms 1980: Prom 45
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist