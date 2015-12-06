Rasmus BerthelsenGreenlandic/composer/poet. Born 1827. Died 1901
Rasmus Berthelsen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1827
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2183fac7-345e-4f33-a2b9-645cd213aca7
Rasmus Berthelsen Biography (Wikipedia)
Rasmus Storm Josva Berthel Berthelsen (1827–1901) was a Greenlandic teacher, poet, and artist. He also served as an early editor for Atuagagdliutit. He is considered important to their literary history and wrote the Greenland Christmas carol Guterput or Our God. His woodcut Starving Greenlanders is seen as an early example of social commentary in Greenland art. He is perhaps best known for the hymn-writing and also poetry being seen as perhaps the first Greenlandic author, at least of the post-Viking age.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rasmus Berthelsen Tracks
Sort by
Guuterput
Rasmus Berthelsen
Guuterput
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Guuterput
Choir
Last played on
Back to artist