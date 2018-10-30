Robbie FulksBorn 25 March 1963
Robbie Fulks
1963-03-25
Robbie Fulks Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert "Robbie" Fulks (born March 25, 1963) is an American alternative country singer-songwriter, instrumentalist and long-time Chicago, Illinois resident. He has released 13 albums over a career spanning more than 30 years. His most recent record, Upland Stories, was nominated for a Grammy for Best Folk Album and the song “Alabama at Night,” was nominated for a Grammy for Best American Roots Song.
Robbie Fulks Tracks
Where I Fell
Robbie Fulks
Where I Fell
Where I Fell
Pretty Little Poison
Robbie Fulks
Pretty Little Poison
Pretty Little Poison
Long I Ride
Robbie Fulks
Long I Ride
Long I Ride
Needed
Robbie Fulks
Needed
Needed
Aunt Pegs New Old Man
Robbie Fulks
Aunt Pegs New Old Man
Aunt Pegs New Old Man
Sarah Jane
Robbie Fulks
Sarah Jane
Sarah Jane
Cry Cry Cry
Robbie Fulks
Cry Cry Cry
Cry Cry Cry
An Incident off St Kitts
The Mekons
An Incident off St Kitts
An Incident off St Kitts
Let's Kill Saturday Night
Robbie Fulks
Let's Kill Saturday Night
Let's Kill Saturday Night
Fountains of Wayne Hotline
Robbie Fulks
Fountains of Wayne Hotline
Fountains of Wayne Hotline
When I See An Elephant Fly
Robbie Fulks
When I See An Elephant Fly
When I See An Elephant Fly
Coastal Girls
Robbie Fulks
Coastal Girls
Coastal Girls
Man In The Mirror
Robbie Fulks
Man In The Mirror
Man In The Mirror
Leave It To A Loser
Robbie Fulks
Leave It To A Loser
Leave It To A Loser
Just The Way It Goes
Robbie Fulks
Just The Way It Goes
Just The Way It Goes
I'm Gonna Take You Home [And Make You Like Me]
Robbie Fulks
I'm Gonna Take You Home [And Make You Like Me]
I'm Gonna Make You Love Me
Robbie Fulks
I'm Gonna Make You Love Me
I'm Gonna Make You Love Me
Jeanie's Afraid Of The Dark
Robbie Fulks
Jeanie's Afraid Of The Dark
Jeanie's Afraid Of The Dark
It's Always Raining Somewhere
Robbie Fulks
It's Always Raining Somewhere
It's Always Raining Somewhere
