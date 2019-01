Robert "Robbie" Fulks (born March 25, 1963) is an American alternative country singer-songwriter, instrumentalist and long-time Chicago, Illinois resident. He has released 13 albums over a career spanning more than 30 years. His most recent record, Upland Stories, was nominated for a Grammy for Best Folk Album and the song “Alabama at Night,” was nominated for a Grammy for Best American Roots Song.

