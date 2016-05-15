Anindo Chatterjee is an Indian tabla player of the Farukhabad gharana school. He was born into a musical family. His uncle, Pt. Debiprasad Chatterjee, is an eminent sitar player of India. His younger sister, Smt. Keka Mukherjee, is a leading sitar player of AIR and also well known for her solo performances. Chatterjee is a disciple of Pt. Jnan Prakash Ghosh. Gifted with an ability to summon crystal-clear melodies from his drums, he evolved into one of the world's greatest tabla players.[citation needed]

As director of the Farrukhabad Gharana of Tabla, founded by Haji Vilayat Khan Saheb, Chatterjee continues to give new voice to his instrument. In addition to solo performances and recordings, Chatterjee worked with sitar players Nikhil Banerjee, Imrat Khan, Budhaditya Mukherjee, and Rais Khan, Pandit Ravi Shankar, Shahid Parvez, Pt.Manilal Nag, sarod players Buddhadev Das Gupta and Ali Akbar Khan, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan,Tejendra Narayan Majumder, flutist Hariprasad Chaurasia; santoor player Pandit Shivkumar Sharma; and vocalists Pandit Mallikarjun Mansur and Gangubai Hangal.