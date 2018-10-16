Hélène Boschi (1917–1990) was a Franco-Swiss pianist, born in Lausanne. She studied with Yvonne Lefébure and Alfred Cortot at the Ecole normale de musique in Paris. Throughout her life she led a dual career as a teacher and as a performer.

She played the music of the 20th Century, Bartok, Dukas, Maurice Emmanuel, Janáček or Martinu. Luigi Dallapiccola dedicated his Quaderno Musicale di Annalibera (created in 1952), Fernando Lopes-Graça his 3rd Sonata (created in 1954) and Claude Ballif his 4th Sonata (created in 1963). She also gave the first performance of Karel Husa's Piano Concertino in Brussels (1954) which was dedicated to her.

Hélène Boschi performed Johann Sebastian Bach, François Couperin, Gabriel Fauré, Franck, Joseph Haydn, W-A Mozart, Robert Schumann. Rameau, K-M von Weber. Among his chamber music partners are Armand Angster, Gerard Caussé, Michel Debost, Irène Joachim, Annie Jodry, Jean-Jacques Kantorow, Étienne Péclard, Peter Rybar, Milos Sadlo. Hélène Boschi also formed with pianist Germaine Mounier, a piano duet with a vast repertoire, recording works by Mozart, Clementi, Debussy and Busoni.