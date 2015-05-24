Patricia Kaas (born 5 December 1966 in Forbach) is a French singer and actress. Her music is a mix of pop , cabaret, jazz, and chanson.

Since the appearance of her 1988 debut album, Mademoiselle chante..., Kaas has sold over 17 million records worldwide. She had her greatest success in Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, Canada, Russia, Finland, Ukraine, and Korea with her third album Je te dis vous. In 2002, Kaas made her film debut in And now... Ladies and Gentlemen with Jeremy Irons. She represented France in the Eurovision Song Contest 2009 in Moscow, and finished in eighth place.