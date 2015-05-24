Patricia KaasBorn 5 December 1966
Patricia Kaas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1966-12-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/217794c8-c7e8-4e9b-b5d0-6aeac98e0e08
Patricia Kaas Biography (Wikipedia)
Patricia Kaas (born 5 December 1966 in Forbach) is a French singer and actress. Her music is a mix of pop , cabaret, jazz, and chanson.
Since the appearance of her 1988 debut album, Mademoiselle chante..., Kaas has sold over 17 million records worldwide. She had her greatest success in Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, Canada, Russia, Finland, Ukraine, and Korea with her third album Je te dis vous. In 2002, Kaas made her film debut in And now... Ladies and Gentlemen with Jeremy Irons. She represented France in the Eurovision Song Contest 2009 in Moscow, and finished in eighth place.
Patricia Kaas Tracks
Et S'il Falliat Le Faire
Patricia Kaas
Et S'il Falliat Le Faire
Et S'il Falliat Le Faire
Hotel Normandy
Patricia Kaas
Hotel Normandy
Hotel Normandy
Hymne a l'amour
Patricia Kaas
Hymne a l'amour
Hymne a l'amour
Non, Je Ne Regrette Rein
Patricia Kaas
Non, Je Ne Regrette Rein
Non, Je Ne Regrette Rein
Milord
Patricia Kaas
Milord
Milord
If You Go Away
Patricia Kaas
If You Go Away
If You Go Away
