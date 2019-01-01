See-SawJapanese group. Formed 1993
See-Saw
1993
See-Saw Biography (Wikipedia)
See-Saw was a Japanese pop duo (formerly a trio) originally from Tokyo, Japan. Its members included Chiaki Ishikawa (vocals) and Yuki Kajiura; former member Yukiko Nishioka (西岡 由紀子 Nishioka Yukiko) left the group in April 1994 to pursue a writing career. The group temporarily disbanded in 1995, but reunited in 2001.
The duo of Ishikawa and Kajiura performed opening and ending themes in several anime series, including .hack//SIGN and .hack//Liminality, two insert songs for Noir, the first ending theme to Mobile Suit Gundam SEED, and the final ending theme to Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny.
