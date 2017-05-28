The Rentals are an American rock band fronted by vocalist Matt Sharp, best known as the former bassist for Weezer. Sharp has been the only consistent member since the group's inception. The band is best known for their 1995 single "Friends of P." The Rentals released two albums, Return of the Rentals (1995) and Seven More Minutes (1999) on Maverick Records before quietly splitting in 1999 following a world tour. The group reformed in 2005 and have since released several EPs and a third full-length album, Lost in Alphaville, which was released August 26, 2014, on Polyvinyl Records. Due to the revolving nature of studio and live collaborators, determining who is actually an official member of the group at any one point is difficult. The group's most recent iteration consists of Sharp, Nick Zinner, and Ronnie Vannucci Jr.