Soulsister is a Belgian music band consisting of Jan Leyers and Paul Michiels that initially existed from 1986 to 1995 and, after a split, reunited in 2007. Soulsister is often designated as SoulSister, the Soul Sisters or Leyers, Michiels and SoulSister.

Leyers had previous experience in the rock group Beri-Beri, while Michiels had experience in the British rock group Octopus and as a solo artist.