The Demon Barbers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Demon Barbers are an English folk band who predominantly draw on traditional material for their repertoire while fusing traditional folk instruments with drums and electric bass guitar. The band is particularly well known for its energetic live performances, winning 'Best Live Act' at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards 2009 and being nominated for the same award in 2011.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Demon Barbers Tracks
Moonlight in Vermont
Karl Suessdorf
Moonlight in Vermont
Lyricist
Lyricist
Last played on
I've never seen a straight banana
Ted Waite, Andy Phillips & The Demon Barbers
Composer
I've never seen a straight banana
Composer
Last played on
Ranzo
The Demon Barbers
Ranzo
Ranzo
Last played on
Bitter Withy
The Demon Barbers
Bitter Withy
Bitter Withy
Last played on
Go Boys Go
The Demon Barbers
Go Boys Go
Go Boys Go
Last played on
May Song
The Demon Barbers
May Song
May Song
Last played on
Aye Fly (live)
The Demon Barbers
Aye Fly (live)
Aye Fly (live)
Last played on
May Song (live)
The Demon Barbers
May Song (live)
May Song (live)
Last played on
Sally Free and Easy
The Demon Barbers
Sally Free and Easy
Sally Free and Easy
Last played on
Disco at the Tavern
The Demon Barbers
Disco at the Tavern
Disco at the Tavern
Last played on
Two Brothers
The Demon Barbers
Two Brothers
Two Brothers
Last played on
Moonlight in Vermont
The Demon Barbers
Moonlight in Vermont
Moonlight in Vermont
Performer
Last played on
Sir Lionel and the Boar
The Demon Barbers
Sir Lionel and the Boar
Sir Lionel and the Boar
Last played on
Three Ravens
The Demon Barbers
Three Ravens
Three Ravens
Last played on
Three Drunken Maids
The Demon Barbers
Three Drunken Maids
Three Drunken Maids
Last played on
Chemical Workers Song
The Demon Barbers
Chemical Workers Song
Chemical Workers Song
Last played on
Pound A Week Rise
The Demon Barbers
Pound A Week Rise
Pound A Week Rise
Last played on
Munchen Fest
The Demon Barbers
Munchen Fest
Munchen Fest
Last played on
Edward
The Demon Barbers
Edward
Edward
Last played on
Harry's Hornpipe (from the Lock In Soundtrack)
The Demon Barbers
Harry's Hornpipe (from the Lock In Soundtrack)
Captain Ward (from the Lock In Soundtrack)
The Demon Barbers
Captain Ward (from the Lock In Soundtrack)
The Good Old Days
The Demon Barbers
The Good Old Days
The Good Old Days
Last played on
Captain Ward
The Demon Barbers
Captain Ward
Captain Ward
Last played on
Instrumental (Folie à deux)
The Demon Barbers
Instrumental (Folie à deux)
Instrumental (Folie à deux)
Last played on
Friend Of The Devil
The Demon Barbers
Friend Of The Devil
Friend Of The Devil
Last played on
