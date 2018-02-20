Nigel Kennedy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqf7k.jpg
1956-12-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2171e02c-e6c5-4109-85b7-ce4f13576a36
Nigel Kennedy Biography (Wikipedia)
Nigel Kennedy (born 28 December 1956) is an English violinist and violist. He made his early career in the classical field, and has more recently performed in jazz, klezmer and other music genres.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Nigel Kennedy Performances & Interviews
- Margaret Cookhorn: music making from the hearthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p064xshf.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p064xshf.jpg2018-04-20T15:23:00.000ZMargaret shares the beauty of Nigel Kennedy's playing.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p064xn8l
Margaret Cookhorn: music making from the heart
- Nigel Kennedy performs his own homage to Mark O'Connor live in the studiohttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03qvkpf.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03qvkpf.jpg2016-04-12T15:51:00.000ZThe legendary violinist and his band play For Mark O'Connorhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03qvkvk
Nigel Kennedy performs his own homage to Mark O'Connor live in the studio
- Nigel Kennedy (with Doug Boyle) - Fallen Forest (Dedicated to Isaac Stern)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03g7nr6.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03g7nr6.jpg2016-01-26T16:00:00.000ZNigel Kennedyhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03gmlf0
Nigel Kennedy (with Doug Boyle) - Fallen Forest (Dedicated to Isaac Stern)
- Nigel Kennedy (with Doug Boyle) - Gibb It (Dedicated to Mark O'Connor)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03g7pgr.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03g7pgr.jpg2016-01-26T10:53:00.000ZNigel Kennedyhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03gmkrn
Nigel Kennedy (with Doug Boyle) - Gibb It (Dedicated to Mark O'Connor)
- Nigel Kennedy (with Doug Boyle) -The Wind Cries Maryhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03g7p4q.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03g7p4q.jpg2016-01-22T14:23:00.000ZNigel Kennedyhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03g7tq8
Nigel Kennedy (with Doug Boyle) -The Wind Cries Mary
- Vivaldi: The Four Seasons - Preview Cliphttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpg2013-12-10T16:32:00.000ZListen to an excerpt from Vivaldi's The Four Seasons, performed by Nigel Kennedy.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01n4zpy
Vivaldi: The Four Seasons - Preview Clip
- Nigel Kennedy chats to Steve Wrighthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p015fxyd.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p015fxyd.jpg2013-02-22T16:45:00.000ZViolinst and Aston Villa fan Nigel Kennedy chats to Steve Wright about his new album which celebrates the work of Johann Sebastian Bach and Fats Waller.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p015fxyg
Nigel Kennedy chats to Steve Wright
Nigel Kennedy Tracks
Sort by
Rhapsody in Claret and Blue (arr. Kennedy)
George Gershwin
Rhapsody in Claret and Blue (arr. Kennedy)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgyg.jpglink
Rhapsody in Claret and Blue (arr. Kennedy)
Last played on
Song For My Father
Nigel Kennedy
Song For My Father
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p064clj8.jpglink
Song For My Father
Last played on
Violin Concerto in D major, Op 77 (2nd mvt)
Johannes Brahms
Violin Concerto in D major, Op 77 (2nd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Violin Concerto in D major, Op 77 (2nd mvt)
Last played on
Mot d'amour op.13
Edward Elgar
Mot d'amour op.13
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
Mot d'amour op.13
Last played on
Violin Concerto in E major, BWV 1042
Johann Sebastian Bach
Violin Concerto in E major, BWV 1042
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Violin Concerto in E major, BWV 1042
Last played on
Spring (From The Four Seasons)
Nigel Kennedy
Spring (From The Four Seasons)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p064clj8.jpglink
Spring (From The Four Seasons)
Last played on
Summer (The Last Movement) (Presto)
Nigel Kennedy
Summer (The Last Movement) (Presto)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p064clj8.jpglink
Summer (The Last Movement) (Presto)
Last played on
Kazimierz
Traditional Polish, Jerzy Bawoł, Nigel Kennedy, Tomasz Lalo, Tomasz Kukurba, Nigel Kennedy & Kroke
Kazimierz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p064clj8.jpglink
Kazimierz
Composer
Last played on
Concerto in B flat major for oboe and violin, RV 548
Antonio Vivaldi
Concerto in B flat major for oboe and violin, RV 548
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06c649g.jpglink
Concerto in B flat major for oboe and violin, RV 548
Last played on
Partita No.3 in E major (1st mvt: Preludio)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Partita No.3 in E major (1st mvt: Preludio)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Partita No.3 in E major (1st mvt: Preludio)
Last played on
Vivaldi's 'Autumn' from 'The Four Seasons'
Nigel Kennedy
Vivaldi's 'Autumn' from 'The Four Seasons'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p064clj8.jpglink
Vivaldi's 'Autumn' from 'The Four Seasons'
Last played on
Vivaldi The Four Seasons: Winter
Nigel Kennedy
Vivaldi The Four Seasons: Winter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p064clj8.jpglink
Vivaldi The Four Seasons: Winter
Last played on
Violin Concerto in A minor, BWV 1041
Johann Sebastian Bach
Violin Concerto in A minor, BWV 1041
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Violin Concerto in A minor, BWV 1041
Last played on
Sonata for violin and cello: IV. Vif
Maurice Ravel
Sonata for violin and cello: IV. Vif
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3mr.jpglink
Sonata for violin and cello: IV. Vif
Last played on
Lullaby for Kamila
Nigel Kennedy
Lullaby for Kamila
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p064clj8.jpglink
Lullaby for Kamila
Ensemble
Last played on
Winter The Four Seasons
Nigel Kennedy
Winter The Four Seasons
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p064clj8.jpglink
Winter The Four Seasons
Last played on
Concerto in D minor for two violins, BWV 1043 (2nd mvt)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Concerto in D minor for two violins, BWV 1043 (2nd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Concerto in D minor for two violins, BWV 1043 (2nd mvt)
Last played on
Spanish Caravan
The Doors
Spanish Caravan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02hknt3.jpglink
Spanish Caravan
Last played on
Violin Concerto No 1 in G minor, Op 26 (3rd mvt)
Max Bruch
Violin Concerto No 1 in G minor, Op 26 (3rd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyrk.jpglink
Violin Concerto No 1 in G minor, Op 26 (3rd mvt)
Last played on
Crosstown Traffic
Nigel Kennedy
Crosstown Traffic
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p064clj8.jpglink
Crosstown Traffic
Little Wing
Nigel Kennedy
Little Wing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p064clj8.jpglink
Little Wing
Purple Haze
Nigel Kennedy
Purple Haze
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p064clj8.jpglink
Purple Haze
Melody in the Wind
Nigel Kennedy
Melody in the Wind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p064clj8.jpglink
Melody in the Wind
Fallen Forest
Nigel Kennedy
Fallen Forest
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p064clj8.jpglink
Fallen Forest
Four Seasons - Summer (movement III)
Antonio Vivaldi
Four Seasons - Summer (movement III)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06c649g.jpglink
Four Seasons - Summer (movement III)
Four Seasons - Winter (mvts I and II)
Antonio Vivaldi
Four Seasons - Winter (mvts I and II)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06c649g.jpglink
Four Seasons - Winter (mvts I and II)
Concerto for 2 violins in D RV511, 1st movement
Nigel Kennedy
Concerto for 2 violins in D RV511, 1st movement
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p064clj8.jpglink
Concerto for 2 violins in D RV511, 1st movement
Last played on
Poeme for violin and orchestra, op.25
Ernest Chausson
Poeme for violin and orchestra, op.25
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br46y.jpglink
Poeme for violin and orchestra, op.25
Last played on
They Can't Take that Away from Me
George Gershwin
They Can't Take that Away from Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgyg.jpglink
They Can't Take that Away from Me
Last played on
Concerto for violin and string orchestra no.2
Johann Sebastian Bach
Concerto for violin and string orchestra no.2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Concerto for violin and string orchestra no.2
Last played on
Violin Concerto in B minor, Op 61 (2nd mvt)
Edward Elgar
Violin Concerto in B minor, Op 61 (2nd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
Violin Concerto in B minor, Op 61 (2nd mvt)
Last played on
Prelude No 1
George Gershwin
Prelude No 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgyg.jpglink
Prelude No 1
Last played on
Concerto for viola and orchestra
William Walton
Concerto for viola and orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxp1.jpglink
Concerto for viola and orchestra
Last played on
Violin Concerto in G minor, RV 315, 'Summer' (1st mvt)
Antonio Vivaldi
Violin Concerto in G minor, RV 315, 'Summer' (1st mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06c649g.jpglink
Violin Concerto in G minor, RV 315, 'Summer' (1st mvt)
Last played on
Little Wing
Jimi Hendrix
Little Wing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdnf.jpglink
Little Wing
Last played on
Violin Concerto No. 2 in D, Op. 6 (3rd mvt)
Emil Szymon Młynarski
Violin Concerto No. 2 in D, Op. 6 (3rd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p064clj8.jpglink
Violin Concerto No. 2 in D, Op. 6 (3rd mvt)
Orchestra
Last played on
Chanson de matin, Op 15 No 2
Edward Elgar
Chanson de matin, Op 15 No 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
Chanson de matin, Op 15 No 2
Last played on
Tambourin Chinois, Op 3
Fritz Kreisler
Tambourin Chinois, Op 3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxk8.jpglink
Tambourin Chinois, Op 3
Last played on
Viola Concerto (1st mvt)
William Walton
Viola Concerto (1st mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxp1.jpglink
Viola Concerto (1st mvt)
Last played on
Work Song (Mainly Black: Black, Brown and Beige Suite)
Duke Ellington
Work Song (Mainly Black: Black, Brown and Beige Suite)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024fd6n.jpglink
Work Song (Mainly Black: Black, Brown and Beige Suite)
Last played on
ALLEGRO (INSPIRED BY SONATA No2 FOR SOLO VIOLIN BWV 1003
Nigel Kennedy
ALLEGRO (INSPIRED BY SONATA No2 FOR SOLO VIOLIN BWV 1003
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p064clj8.jpglink
Midnight Blue
Nigel Kennedy
Midnight Blue
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p064clj8.jpglink
Midnight Blue
Last played on
Playlists featuring Nigel Kennedy
Past BBC Events
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efj3v2/acts/an3d9r
Perth, Scone Palace
2018-05-25T07:20:29
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p0688pkf.jpg
25
May
2018
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
Perth, Scone Palace
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efj3v2/acts/a9hn6q
Coventry, War Memorial Park
2018-05-28T07:20:29
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p05wggnz.jpg
28
May
2018
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
Coventry, War Memorial Park
BBC Arts at Hay Festival: 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/effgwh/acts/av5fbp
Hay-on-Wye
2015-05-31T07:20:29
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01h0qyd.jpg
31
May
2015
BBC Arts at Hay Festival: 2015
Hay-on-Wye
European Tour 2014: Munich, Germany
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eq5g9r
The Gasteig, Munich, GERMANY
2014-03-16T07:20:29
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01rrs18.jpg
16
Mar
2014
European Tour 2014: Munich, Germany
20:00
The Gasteig, Munich, GERMANY
Proms 2013: Prom 75: Last Night of the Proms
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ezb2mb
Royal Albert Hall
2013-09-07T07:20:29
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p016w2pl.jpg
7
Sep
2013
Proms 2013: Prom 75: Last Night of the Proms
Royal Albert Hall
Latest Nigel Kennedy News
Nigel Kennedy Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Dvořák: Violin Concerto in A minor – excerpt (2017)
-
Encore! Anne-Sophie Mutter dazzles in the Gigue from Bach's Partita in D minor (2017)
-
Super-star violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter plays a Tchaikovsky treat
-
Serene violin/cello: Rachel Podger plays Bach live on In Tune
-
Modern Muses 20: Krzysztof Penderecki and Anne-Sophie Mutter
Back to artist