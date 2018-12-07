Percy MayfieldBorn 12 August 1920. Died 11 August 1984
Percy Mayfield
1920-08-12
Percy Mayfield Biography (Wikipedia)
Percy Mayfield (August 12, 1920 – August 11, 1984) was an American rhythm-and-blues singer with a smooth vocal style. He was also a songwriter, known for the songs "Please Send Me Someone to Love" and "Hit the Road Jack".
Percy Mayfield Tracks
Please Send Me Someone To Love
Please Send Me Someone To Love
Louisiana
Louisiana
Louisiana (The Captain Hat & Phleck Rework)
Lonesome Highway
Lonesome Highway
Never No More
Never No More
Hit The Road Jack
Hit The Road Jack
Stranger In My Hometwon
Stranger In My Hometwon
The River's Invitation
The River's Invitation
The Hunt Is On
The Hunt Is On
Cry Baby
Cry Baby
Gone Astray
Gone Astray
Please Believe Me
Please Believe Me
Strange Things Happening recording
