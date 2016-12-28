Walter BraunfelsBorn 19 December 1882. Died 19 March 1954
Walter Braunfels
1882-12-19
Walter Braunfels Biography (Wikipedia)
Walter Braunfels (19 December 1882 – 19 March 1954) was a German composer, pianist, and music educator.
Sinfonia brevis Op.69
The Glass Mountain - suite from the opera Op.39b
Symphonic variations on a French children's song Op.15
Variations on an Old French Children's Song
Konzertstück, Op 64
Don Gil von den grünen Hosen Suite
Grosse Messe, Op 37 (Benedictus)
The Glass Mountain - Suite for orchestra (excerpts)
Braunfels The Glass Mountain
Braunfels The Glass Mountain Suite (excerpts)
Verkundigung [The Annunciation] - mystery play in 4 acts Op.50
Te Deum, Op.32
Concerto Op.21 for piano and orchestra
Scottish Fantasy (feat. BBC Concert Orchestra)
Phantastische Erscheinungen eines Themas von Hector Berlioz Op.25 for orchestra
Die Verkündigung (The Annunciation), mystery play in four acts, op. 50
Die Vogel - Vorspiel und Prolog
