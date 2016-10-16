Richard BlakeBorn 6 January 1960
Richard Blake
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1960-01-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/216e4705-665b-458e-863d-9df53a692161
Richard Blake Tracks
Sort by
Serious
Laura Bell Bundy
Serious
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Serious
Last played on
All About the Green
Richard Blake
All About the Green
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All About the Green
Performer
Last played on
Trad: Rose Cottage
Richard Blake
Trad: Rose Cottage
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Trad: Rose Cottage
Last played on
Back to artist