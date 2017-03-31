HKT48 (read "H.K.T. Forty-eight") is a Japanese idol girl group produced by Yasushi Akimoto. HKT48 is named after the Hakata-ku, Fukuoka city of Fukuoka Prefecture, where Akimoto originally intended to base the group. The group currently performs at HKT48 Theater at Nishitetsu Hall in Fukuoka. In 2018, the group's CD sales from Japan is approaching 4 million copies.