Eddie Durham Born 19 August 1908. Died 6 March 1987
Eddie Durham
1908-08-19
Eddie Durham Biography (Wikipedia)
Eddie Durham (August 19, 1906 – March 6, 1987) was an American musician who pioneered the use of the electric guitar in jazz. He was a guitarist, trombonist, composer, and arranger for the orchestras of Bennie Moten, Jimmie Lunceford, and Count Basie.
With Edgar Battle he composed "Topsy", which was recorded by Count Basie and became a hit for Benny Goodman.
In 1938 Durham co-wrote "I Don't Want to Set the World on Fire", with Bennie Benjamin, Sol Marcus and Eddie Seiler. During the 1940s, Durham created Eddie Durham's All-Star Girl Orchestra, an African-American all female swing band that toured the United States and Canada.
Eddie Durham Tracks
Stardust
Eddie Durham
Stardust
Stardust
Here Comes Majorie
Bennie Moten's Kansas City Orchestra
Here Comes Majorie
Here Comes Majorie
Band Box Shuffle
Dee Stewart
Band Box Shuffle
Band Box Shuffle
Topsy
Eddie Durham
Topsy
Topsy
Way Down Yonder In New Orleans
Kansas City Six
Way Down Yonder In New Orleans
Way Down Yonder In New Orleans
