Junior Marvin (born 1949 as Donald Hanson Marvin Kerr Richards Jr) also known as Junior Marvin-Hanson, Junior Hanson and Junior Kerr, is a Jamaican-born guitarist and singer best known for his association with Bob Marley and The Wailers. He started his career as Junior Hanson with the band Hanson in 1973. Marvin has also been associated with Gass, Keef Hartley Band, Toots & the Maytals and Steve Winwood.