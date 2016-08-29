Junior MarvinBorn 1949
Junior Marvin
1949
Junior Marvin Biography (Wikipedia)
Junior Marvin (born 1949 as Donald Hanson Marvin Kerr Richards Jr) also known as Junior Marvin-Hanson, Junior Hanson and Junior Kerr, is a Jamaican-born guitarist and singer best known for his association with Bob Marley and The Wailers. He started his career as Junior Hanson with the band Hanson in 1973. Marvin has also been associated with Gass, Keef Hartley Band, Toots & the Maytals and Steve Winwood.
Junior Marvin Tracks
Police & Thief
Junior Marvin
Police & Thief
Police & Thief
Is This Luv
The Phoenix Rose, Rita Morar & Junior Marvin
Is This Luv
Is This Luv
Life Without You
Junior Marvin
Life Without You
Life Without You
Redemption Song (Live In Session)
Junior Marvin
Redemption Song (Live In Session)
Redemption Song (Live In Session)
