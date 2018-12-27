The Naked and FamousFormed 2007
The Naked and Famous
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br0vh.jpg
2007
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/216a7b44-3846-494c-93f5-f2d4d9b95b36
The Naked and Famous Biography (Wikipedia)
The Naked and Famous are an indie electronic band from Auckland, New Zealand, formed in 2007. The band currently consists of Alisa Xayalith (vocals, keyboards), Thom Powers (vocals, guitars), David Beadle (bass), and Luna Shadows (keyboards).
The band has released three studio albums: Passive Me, Aggressive You (2010), In Rolling Waves (2013) and Simple Forms (2016). Since 2012, the band has been based in Los Angeles.
The Naked and Famous Tracks
Young Blood
The Naked and Famous
Young Blood
Young Blood
I Kill Giants
The Naked and Famous
I Kill Giants
I Kill Giants
All of This
The Naked and Famous
All of This
All of This
Young Blood (Stripped)
The Naked and Famous
Young Blood (Stripped)
Young Blood (Stripped)
Rolling Waves
The Naked and Famous
Rolling Waves
Rolling Waves
Punching In A Dream
The Naked and Famous
Punching In A Dream
Punching In A Dream
Hearts Like Ours
The Naked and Famous
Hearts Like Ours
Hearts Like Ours
Higher
The Naked and Famous
Higher
Higher
The Sun
The Naked and Famous
The Sun
The Sun
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2011
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eg49mb
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2011-06-24T07:30:38
24
Jun
2011
Glastonbury: 2011
Worthy Farm, Pilton
