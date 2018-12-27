The Naked and Famous are an indie electronic band from Auckland, New Zealand, formed in 2007. The band currently consists of Alisa Xayalith (vocals, keyboards), Thom Powers (vocals, guitars), David Beadle (bass), and Luna Shadows (keyboards).

The band has released three studio albums: Passive Me, Aggressive You (2010), In Rolling Waves (2013) and Simple Forms (2016). Since 2012, the band has been based in Los Angeles.