Heidi Talbot
1980
Heidi Talbot Biography (Wikipedia)
Heidi Talbot (born 1980) is an Irish folk singer from Kill, County Kildare, Ireland. Talbot is a former singer of Irish-American musical group Cherish the Ladies.
Heidi Talbot Performances & Interviews
Heidi Talbot - The Willow Tree
Heidi Talbot in Session
Heidi Talbot Tracks
Stay Young
Johny Corrigan & Heidi Talbot
Stay Young
Stay Young
Over The Hills And Far Away
Heidi Talbot
Over The Hills And Far Away
Over The Hills And Far Away
Sprig Of Thyme
Heidi Talbot
Sprig Of Thyme
Sprig Of Thyme
The Poorest Company
Kris Drever
The Poorest Company
The Poorest Company
Dan O'Hara
Michelle Burke
Dan O'Hara
Dan O'Hara
If You Stay
Heidi Talbot
If You Stay
If You Stay
Parting Song
Heidi Talbot
Parting Song
Parting Song
Christmas In September
Heidi Talbot
Christmas In September
Christmas In September
Love's Old Sweet Song
Heidi Talbot
Love's Old Sweet Song
Love's Old Sweet Song
When They Ring The Golden Bells
Heidi Talbot
When They Ring The Golden Bells
When They Ring The Golden Bells
Cherokee Rose
Heidi Talbot
Cherokee Rose
Cherokee Rose
Song for Rose / Josefine's Waltz
Heidi Talbot and John McCusker, Heidi Talbot & John McCusker
Song for Rose / Josefine's Waltz
Song for Rose / Josefine's Waltz
All Over Again
Heidi Talbot and John McCusker, Heidi Talbot & John McCusker
All Over Again
All Over Again
Dear Someone
Heidi Talbot and John McCusker, Heidi Talbot & John McCusker
Dear Someone
Dear Someone
Love Is The Bridge Between Two Hearts
John McCusker
Love Is The Bridge Between Two Hearts
Love Is The Bridge Between Two Hearts
William Hall
Heidi Talbot
William Hall
William Hall
The Willow Tree
Heidi Talbot
The Willow Tree
The Willow Tree
Drink To Me Only With Thine Eyes
Heidi Talbot
Drink To Me Only With Thine Eyes
Drink To Me Only With Thine Eyes
Dear Someone
Heidi Talbot
Dear Someone
Dear Someone
Bantry Girls
Heidi Talbot
Bantry Girls
Bantry Girls
My Sister The Moon
Heidi Talbot
My Sister The Moon
My Sister The Moon
Time
Heidi Talbot
Time
Time
Christmas In September
Heidi Talbot
Christmas In September
Christmas In September
Playlists featuring Heidi Talbot
Upcoming Events
5
Apr
2019
Heidi Talbot, John McCusker
Reeth Memorial Hall, Darlington, UK
Past BBC Events
Celtic Connections 2013: Fruitmarket Video Extras
Glasgow
2013-01-28T07:43:28
28
Jan
2013
Celtic Connections 2013: Fruitmarket Video Extras
Glasgow
