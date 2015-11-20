The Waterboys Biography (Wikipedia)
The Waterboys are a Scottish-Irish folk rock band formed in Edinburgh in 1983 by Scottish musician Mike Scott. The band's membership, past and present, has been composed mainly of musicians from Scotland. Mike Scott has remained as the only constant member throughout the band's career. They have explored a number of different styles, but their music is mainly a mix of folk music with rock and roll. They dissolved in 1993 when Scott departed to pursue a solo career. They reformed in 2000, and continue to release albums and tour worldwide. Scott emphasises a continuity between The Waterboys and his solo work, saying that "To me there's no difference between Mike Scott and the Waterboys; they both mean the same thing. They mean myself and whoever are my current travelling musical companions."
The early Waterboys sound was dubbed "The Big Music" after a song on their second album, A Pagan Place. This style was described by Scott as "a metaphor for seeing God's signature in the world." Waterboys chronicler Ian Abrahams elaborated on this by defining "The Big Music" as, "...a mystical celebration of paganism. It's extolling the basic and primitive divinity that exists in everything ('the oceans and the sand'), religious and spiritual all encompassing. Here is something that can't be owned or built upon, something that has its existence in the concept of Mother Earth and has an ancestral approach to religion. And it takes in and embraces the feminine side of divinity, pluralistic in its acceptance of the wider pantheon of paganism."
Mike Scott and Steve Wickham of The Waterboys perform Saints and Angels for Mastertapes.
Mike Scott and Steve Wickham - Saints and Angels
Mike Scott and Steve Wickham of The Waterboys perform their song about touring for the first time since it was recorded.
Mike Scott and Steve Wickham - I Miss The Road
Mike Scott says Lindsay, who features in The Waterboys' song And a Bang on the Ear, didn't know the first verse was about her.
Fan unaware she featured in romantic Waterboys song
The Whole of the Moon
Old England
Fisherman's Blues
