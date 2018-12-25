Eliza Shaddad
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03btbt0.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/21644d38-51de-4a2a-b8bf-78fa778cd64b
Eliza Shaddad Performances & Interviews
Eliza Shaddad Tracks
Sort by
My Body
Eliza Shaddad
My Body
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03btbt0.jpglink
My Body
Last played on
This Is My Cue
Eliza Shaddad
This Is My Cue
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03btbt0.jpglink
This Is My Cue
Last played on
The Conclusion
Eliza Shaddad
The Conclusion
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03btbt0.jpglink
The Conclusion
Last played on
Just Goes To Show
Eliza Shaddad
Just Goes To Show
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03btbt0.jpglink
(To Make It Up To You)
Eliza Shaddad
(To Make It Up To You)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03btbt0.jpglink
(To Make It Up To You)
Last played on
Slow Down
Eliza Shaddad
Slow Down
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03btbt0.jpglink
Slow Down
Last played on
White Lines
Eliza Shaddad
White Lines
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03btbt0.jpglink
White Lines
Last played on
Birch (feat. Eliza Shaddad)
Clean Bandit
Birch (feat. Eliza Shaddad)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01xsg0q.jpglink
Birch (feat. Eliza Shaddad)
Last played on
Blood Type (feat. Eliza Shaddad)
Turtle
Blood Type (feat. Eliza Shaddad)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03btbt0.jpglink
Blood Type (feat. Eliza Shaddad)
Last played on
Make It Go Away
Eliza Shaddad
Make It Go Away
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03btbt0.jpglink
Make It Go Away
Last played on
Wars
Eliza Shaddad
Wars
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p037lj8h.jpglink
Wars
Last played on
Arid Land
High Lucia & Eliza Shaddad
Arid Land
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03btbt0.jpglink
Arid Land
Performer
Last played on
Run
Eliza Shaddad
Run
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03btbt0.jpglink
Run
Last played on
Hold The Line (Radio Scotland Session, 09 May 2016)
Eliza Shaddad
Hold The Line (Radio Scotland Session, 09 May 2016)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03btbt0.jpglink
Run (Radio Scotland Session, 09 May 2016)
Eliza Shaddad
Run (Radio Scotland Session, 09 May 2016)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03btbt0.jpglink
Run (Radio Scotland Session, 09 May 2016)
Last played on
Waters
Eliza Shaddad
Waters
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01zktcm.jpglink
Waters
Last played on
Run (Radio Edit)
Eliza Shaddad
Run (Radio Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03btbt0.jpglink
Run (Radio Edit)
Last played on
Waters (The Quay Sessions, 10 Dec 2015)
Eliza Shaddad
Waters (The Quay Sessions, 10 Dec 2015)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03btbt0.jpglink
In The Morning (The Quay Sessions, 10 Dec 2015)
Eliza Shaddad
In The Morning (The Quay Sessions, 10 Dec 2015)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03btbt0.jpglink
Playlists featuring Eliza Shaddad
Past BBC Events
BBC Philharmonic Presents... 2014: Clean Bandit
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e2r5d4
MediaCityUK, Salford
2014-09-10T07:40:32
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p026g580.jpg
10
Sep
2014
BBC Philharmonic Presents... 2014: Clean Bandit
19:00
MediaCityUK, Salford
Eliza Shaddad Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist