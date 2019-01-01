De SpelbrekersDutch vocal duo, 1940-70s. Formed 1945. Disbanded 1975
De Spelbrekers
1945
De Spelbrekers Biography (Wikipedia)
De Spelbrekers (Theo Rekkers (Valburg, April 24, 1924 – April 20, 2012) and Huug Kok (February 19, 1918 – October 27, 2011)) were a Dutch singing duo, known for their participation in the 1962 Eurovision Song Contest.
