Serge CollotBorn 27 December 1923. Died 11 August 2015
Serge Collot
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1923-12-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/215ab7b4-9a84-482f-937b-ec605f6b5c23
Serge Collot Biography (Wikipedia)
Serge Collot (27 December 1923 – 11 August 2015) was a French violist and music educator.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Serge Collot Tracks
Sort by
String Trio in E flat major, Op 3 (1st mvt)
Ludwig van Beethoven
String Trio in E flat major, Op 3 (1st mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
String Trio in E flat major, Op 3 (1st mvt)
Last played on
String Trio in C minor, Op 9 No 3 (1st mvt)
Ludwig van Beethoven
String Trio in C minor, Op 9 No 3 (1st mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
String Trio in C minor, Op 9 No 3 (1st mvt)
Last played on
Serenade in D major for flute, violin and viola, Op 25 (2nd mvt)
Michel Debost
Serenade in D major for flute, violin and viola, Op 25 (2nd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Serenade in D major for flute, violin and viola, Op 25 (2nd mvt)
Last played on
Serenade in D major for string trio, Op 8 (3rd mvt)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Serenade in D major for string trio, Op 8 (3rd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Serenade in D major for string trio, Op 8 (3rd mvt)
Last played on
Le Marteau san maitre
Pierre Boulez
Le Marteau san maitre
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfyf.jpglink
Le Marteau san maitre
Last played on
Serenade for flute, violin & viola (Op.25) in D major, 6th mvt; Adagio... (feat. Michel Debost, Gérard Jarry & Serge Collot)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Serenade for flute, violin & viola (Op.25) in D major, 6th mvt; Adagio... (feat. Michel Debost, Gérard Jarry & Serge Collot)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Serenade for flute, violin & viola (Op.25) in D major, 6th mvt; Adagio... (feat. Michel Debost, Gérard Jarry & Serge Collot)
Last played on
Back to artist