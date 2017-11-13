Paul OscherBorn 5 April 1950
Paul Oscher
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1950-04-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/215a1ac2-ee73-4b22-a0d0-514f941e13a6
Paul Oscher Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul Oscher (born April 5, 1950) is an American blues singer, songwriter, and instrumentalist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Paul Oscher Tracks
Sort by
Alone With The Blues
Paul Oscher
Alone With The Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Alone With The Blues
Last played on
Chitlins Con Carne
Paul Oscher
Chitlins Con Carne
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chitlins Con Carne
Last played on
Paul Oscher Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist